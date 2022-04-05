Mary J. Blige Electrifies In Bold Blue Sweater, Leather Pants & Pointy Thigh-High Boots Promoting ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Album

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mary J. Blige ranks high in the music industry and in the fashion department. After going off the grid for a weeks, the R&B superstar returned to social media on Monday. Blige set Instagram ablaze as she posed in a bold blue and black ensemble that was fitting for her edgy and chic aesthetic.

The “No More Drama” hitmaker set the tone for the new week by referring to her latest album “Good Morning Gorgeous.” “Happy Monday! #GoodMorningGorgeous,” Blige wrote under the upload.

The new images show the Queen of Hip Hop and Soul posing in a sleeveless fuzzy black vest. She wore the cozy outwear over an electric blue knit sweater. Blige continued to coordinate her look with sleek black leather pants, large hoop earrings and pointy metallic nails.

She parted her blond locs in the middle and styled her hair in soft waves. To amp up the glam factor, the Grammy Award-winning songstress added a dark smokey eye and a glossy pink pout.

As for footwear, she slipped into her favorite go-to style, a pair of blue thigh-high boots. The pointy silhouette rounded out her look perfectly. No matter the event, Blige will comfortably and confidently put on the fanciest footwear that are over-the-top and go above the knees. She has a fetish for various styles that stay true to her fashion motif.

In February, she gave the performance of a lifetime during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Blige joined hip hop heavyweights, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 cent. She served up some serious style in a silver metallic outfit by Dundas. Blige completed her look with custom-made thigh-high boots by Sergio Rossi for Dundas. The boots had a pointed-toe and a short chunky stacked heel, all embellished with silver animalier patterned mirrors, Swarovski crystals and pearl beadwork.

