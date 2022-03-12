Mary J. Blige’s Versace Bikini & Gucci Thong Sandals Deliver Glamour at the Beach in Miami

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mary J. Blige does swimwear style effortlessly.

The “Be Without You” singer was spotted today while lounging in a bikini with slides on the beach in Miami.

When it comes to the outfit, Blige went with a red, blue and burgundy two-piece swimsuit from Versace in the label’s La Greca print. It was a traditional fit and had a halter top design for a modern touch. The swimsuit bottoms also tied at the waist.

Mary J. Blige wearing a red and black Versace bikini while on a beach in Miami, Fla. on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

To ground everything, Blige went with a pair of black Gucci thong sandals that incorporated the brand’s signature green and red straps. The shoes also have a gold centerpiece on the top of the shoes that sparkled with the brand’s double-interlocking “G” emblem.

As for accessories, she went with a reptilian Dior Book Tote that had a bold red, white and blue stripe embellished with a white star and her initials, “MJB.”

Blige has a fashion aesthetic that marries the world of sophistication and sleekness. For example, recently, we’ve spotted Blige wearing a purple bandeau gown while performing at the NAACP Image Awards for an edgy yet formal moment. Also, she wore a blue cutout dress with matching glitter boots for an electrifying look while celebrating the release of her new album “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

When she graces red carpets, Blige dons creations from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Ralph & Russo, Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Fendi and many others.

