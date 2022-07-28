×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Mary J. Blige Hits High Notes & Sparkles in Disco Ball Bralette With Metallic Boots for Apple Music Performance

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige
View Gallery 20 Images

Mary J. Blige celebrated the 30th anniversary of her iconic album “What’s the 411?” with a full programming takeover. The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul delivered a one-night-only performance to honor her life and legacy. The production was held at the historic United Palace in New York City and was available to stream exclusively on Apple Music — as part of the Apple Music Live series on Wednesday.

Blige looked fierce and fabulous as she belted out a career-spanning medley in the Big Apple. The award-winning musician wore a white cropped jacket that featured dramatic feather details along the sleeves. She coordinated the statement outerwear with a David Koma sparkling bralette and matching high-waist pants.

Related

Keke Palmer Gets Sleek in Silver Scale Dress & 'Chandelier' Heels at 'Nope' Berlin Premiere

Mary J. Blige Hits High Notes in Louis Vuitton Bikini Top & Logomania Shorts With Slouch Boots at Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Concert

Jameela Jamil Gets Sleek in Keyhole Minidress and Platform Heels for 'She-Hulk' at Comic-Con 2022

Mary J. Blige, Apple Music
Mary J. Blige appears onstage during her one-night-only Apple Music Live performance held at the United Palace in New York City on July 27, 2022.
CREDIT: GREG NOIRE
Mary J. Blige, Apple Music
Mary J. Blige appears onstage during her one-night-only Apple Music Live performance held at the United Palace in New York City on July 27, 2022.
CREDIT: GREG NOIRE

Staying true to her bold and edgy aesthetic, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer amped up her look with her signature oversized hoop earrings, a blinged out diamond choker necklace and long hot pink nails. Blige styled her curly blond tresses half up, half down and rounded out the look with a smokey eye and a glossy lip.

Of course her outfit wouldn’t be complete without her favorite shoe style — pointy boots by Christian Louboutin. Though Blige typically favors a thigh-high silhouette, she completed the show-stopping ensemble with silver metallic ankle boots.

Mary J. Blige, Apple Music
Mary J. Blige appears onstage during her one-night-only Apple Music Live performance held at the United Palace in New York City on July 27, 2022.
CREDIT: GREG NOIRE

Blige’s consistency has been remarkably praiseworthy over the last three decades. She is a resourceful chameleon whose absorption of an era’s specific sound and image sets her apart from her contemporaries. She has never shied away from a challenge musically, nor has she chased a wave and seemed out of place. Instead, Blige adapted to varying innovations while keeping her influential presence at the forefront of her music.

Photo Gallery: Click to see more of Mary J. Blige’s style through the years.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad