Mary J. Blige Hits High Notes & Sparkles in Disco Ball Bralette With Metallic Boots for Apple Music Performance

Mary J. Blige celebrated the 30th anniversary of her iconic album “What’s the 411?” with a full programming takeover. The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul delivered a one-night-only performance to honor her life and legacy. The production was held at the historic United Palace in New York City and was available to stream exclusively on Apple Music — as part of the Apple Music Live series on Wednesday.

Blige looked fierce and fabulous as she belted out a career-spanning medley in the Big Apple. The award-winning musician wore a white cropped jacket that featured dramatic feather details along the sleeves. She coordinated the statement outerwear with a David Koma sparkling bralette and matching high-waist pants.

Mary J. Blige appears onstage during her one-night-only Apple Music Live performance held at the United Palace in New York City on July 27, 2022. CREDIT: GREG NOIRE

Staying true to her bold and edgy aesthetic, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer amped up her look with her signature oversized hoop earrings, a blinged out diamond choker necklace and long hot pink nails. Blige styled her curly blond tresses half up, half down and rounded out the look with a smokey eye and a glossy lip.

Of course her outfit wouldn’t be complete without her favorite shoe style — pointy boots by Christian Louboutin. Though Blige typically favors a thigh-high silhouette, she completed the show-stopping ensemble with silver metallic ankle boots.

Mary J. Blige appears onstage during her one-night-only Apple Music Live performance held at the United Palace in New York City on July 27, 2022. CREDIT: GREG NOIRE

Blige’s consistency has been remarkably praiseworthy over the last three decades. She is a resourceful chameleon whose absorption of an era’s specific sound and image sets her apart from her contemporaries. She has never shied away from a challenge musically, nor has she chased a wave and seemed out of place. Instead, Blige adapted to varying innovations while keeping her influential presence at the forefront of her music.

