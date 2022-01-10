Martha Stewart Upgrades a Velour Tracksuit With Sleek Wedge Heels for Dinner

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Martha Stewart isn’t just an iconic homemaker—she can also pull off a dramatic ensemble, as proven in her latest Instagram post.

The “Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things” author posed in a velour tracksuit, reminiscent of similar styles from the early 2000s era. Her Suzie Kondi set featured a deep olive green hue, with a gleaming accent courtesy of a gold front zipper. Stewart’s matching jacket and pants, worn over a coordinating top, created a monochrome moment that was sleek and comfortable.

When it came to shoes, Stewart chose to elevate her look with a pair of wedges by Clergerie. Her Dylant sandals featured coordinating green velvet uppers, as well as slingback straps platform soles and a peep-toe silhouette. Their most daring element came from thick wedge heels, totaling 4.3 inches in height. Stewart’s footwear, which retails for $313 (from $625) on Us.ClergerieParis.com, added a bold height boost to her ensemble and created a head-to-toe matching moment.

Clergerie’s Dylant wedges. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clergerie

Related Paris Hilton Catches Some Rays in a Printed Skirt Bikini and Wedge Espadrilles Canada's First Lady Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau Hits the Election Polls in Mom Jeans & Classic Wedges Martha Stewart Will Launch Fall and Winter-Ready Styles in a Second Easy Spirit Collection

Wedges are a rotational footwear trend, gaining traction in the 2010s and reappearing on Spring 2022 runways for brands like Fendi, Versace and Acne Studios. Most styles feature thick block-like heels with flat soles, creating a massive platform connected to ankle and toe straps. Aside from Stewart, wedges have also been recently seen on Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lopez and Chiara Ferragni by Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Balenciaga. Stewart’s no stranger to the style—in fact, she wore the same pair of Clergerie heels in black to attend Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in New York City last December.

Martha Stewart arrives at the Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 10, 2021. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Stewart usually pairs her red carpet ensembles with neutral and metallic gold pointed-toe pumps and sandals, hailing from her go-to shoe brand: Manolo Blahnik. However, the “Martha Knows Best” host has also donned styles from brands like Louboutin, Celine and Valentino as well. In addition to wearing stylish footwear, Stewart has designed shoe collections for Easy Spirit and Aerosoles, as well as her eponymous namesake QVC lines of clothing, kitchen supplies, gardening decor and home goods over the years.

Elevate your winter looks in bold wedges.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Veronica Beard Seki wedges, $140 (was $350).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Fab wedges, $198.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Allegra K Open Toe wedges, $44 (was $46).

Click through the gallery to see more bold wedge styles over the years.