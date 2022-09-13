×
Martha Stewart Walks The Runway In Simply Chic White Ensemble & Platform Pumps At NYFW

By Melody Rivera
Martha Stewart made an unexpected appearance walking the runway at the Dennis Basso fashion show. The television personality arrived in an all-white look for the NYFW event at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12.

Stewart’s v-neck flowing top was mostly covered by a white floral lace cardigan featuring a curved cuff design which was made by Basso’s signature appliquéd lace. She paired the outfit with leather wedges that featured a cross pattern design. The brown platform shoes added a bit of color to the look.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Designer Dennis Basso and Martha Stewart walk the runway at the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Martha Stewart attends the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City.
The focus was on her jewelry as Stewart wore two different pearl necklaces to the event. She kept the focus on her stunning neckpiece with an assortment of solid gold rings and a pair of studs.

Stewart kept her infamous short blonde hair in a flowing blowout style and her makeup was kept subtle with a light pink lip.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Martha Stewart attends the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )
Martha Stewart attends the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City.
The businesswoman caught up with Kris Jenner at the NYFW event. Stewart has become a sight to see at this year’s festivities as she also attended the Carolina Herrera show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Guest, Kris Jenner, Dennis Basso and Martha Stewart attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )
Kris Jenner, Dennis Basso and Martha Stewart attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City.
It is no shock that Stewart keeps up with upcoming fashion as much as she does her recipes. The celebrity chef just announced her role as an ambassador for the shoe company Skechers earlier this year. She has worked with affordable shoe companies Payless and Aerosoles on a shoe collection in the past as well. Stewart is all about supporting brands that provide comfortable footwear for consumers. For her own style, she usually sports comfortable clothing in her own stylish fashion. She is a big fan of velour tracksuits and will never say no to pairing one with a pair of wedges to add a little glam to the look.

