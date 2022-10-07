Martha Stewart Gets Casual Chic in Peep-Toe Platforms & Bow Denim Blouse at the Polo Bar in NYC

Martha Stewart went out for dinner at the Polo Bar in New York City last night. The world-renowned chef looked casually chic in a denim blouse.

Stewart wore a fitted long-sleeve blouse made of denim with zipper wrist closures and an oversized bow detailing her crewneck line. She paired the light blue top with beige pleated regular-fit mid-rise trousers. The chef completed the look with gold rings and carried a creamy handbag to the look.

Martha Stewart leaves dinner at the polo lounge in New York City. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

To elevate her look, Stewart slipped into a pair of brown slingback peep-toe platforms. The shoes featured 4-inch heels and complemented her beige pants, as well as her handbag.

A closer look of Martha Stewart’s shoes. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Although she is known for her cooking career, the chef keeps herself very involved in the fashion industry as well. Stewart made multiple appearances during New York Fashion Week including walking down the runway at the Dennis Basso fashion show hand in hand with the fashion designer. During the show, she sat front row aside as Basso debuted his spring 2023 collection alongside Kris Jenner.

Stewart was announced as the newest ambassador for the shoe company Skechers in March. This is not her first or second time working in the footwear industry. The cookbook author has also worked with other affordable brands like Aerosoles, and Easy Spirit in the past. Her fashion choices are very similar to her footwear, comfortable but fashionable. Stewart loves to dress in simply chic ensembles just like this one. On the days she isn’t making an appearance, she loves to wear coordinating sets like velour tracksuits. Her go-to footwear is a pair of platform pumps just like the ones she wore for this look.

