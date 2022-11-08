Martha Stewart Slips On Towering Gold Platforms & Brown Dress for CFDA Awards 2022

Martha Stewart kept it neutral as she attended the CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York tonight.

The renowned chef wore a dark brown long-sleeve dress that featured slight bubble sleeves and a plunging neckline. She added a black top underneath her loose-fitted gown.

Martha Stewart attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

To accessorize, Stewart opted for a light brown clutch with a gold cross clasp. She also added a set of gold rings, a linked chain, and sparkling drop earrings.

The chef slipped into a pair of metallic gold sandals to complete the look. The heels featured a crisscross strap with a platform sole and towering block heels, elevating her look by at least 5 inches. The shiny sandals also featured a thick ankle strap.

Martha Stewart attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

