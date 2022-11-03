×
Marsai Martin Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Bralette & Barely-There Sandals at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere

By Melody Rivera
Marsai Martin shined at Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. today.

The actress wore a deep red bralette that was embellished with gold crystals. Her glistening top was peeking through as it sat under a matching satin cropped blazer that featured the same embellishments on the pocket folds. She paired the top with a feathered miniskirt.

Marsai Martin attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California on Nov. 3, 2022.
The actress slipped into a pair of gold sandals to match the detailing on her top. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Marsai Martin attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California on Nov. 3, 2022.
Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Cara Delevingne, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simulacra Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

PHOTOS:  Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Features Cara Delevingne, Bella Porche, Anitta & More Stars 

