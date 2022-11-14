Mother of the Bride Marla Maples Poses in Purple Dress & Hidden Heels at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Marla Maples appeared in elegant style at Tiffany Trump’s wedding on Saturday.

For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Maples wore a lavender gown by Elie Saab. The top of the garment had a streamlined corset with a thick strap that ran down her back and created a floor-length sash, while the bottom had a long, flowing skirt.

(L-R) Marla Maples, Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump attend Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Nov. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy

To further elevate the moment, the “Executive Decision” actress accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and a large diamond ring. Maples pinned some of her hair back and swept her bangs on the side.

The length of Maples’ dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she tied her look together with sharp pumps or strappy heels.

(L-R) Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Nov. 12, 2022.

Tiffany Trump looked gorgeous as she tied the knot with Michael Boulos. The socialite, who is Donald Trump’s child from his previous marriage to Maples, wore a sparkling white gown by Elie Saab. The dress was decorated with glittering sequins throughout and had a scooped neckline with fitted sleeves and a dramatic pleated skirt. While Boublous was sharply suited in a tuxedo and bowtie.

Tiffany Trump and businessman Michael Boulos wed on Saturday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, amidst reports of Hurricane Nicole. The couple’s occasion reportedly planned for 500 guests to attend, which included Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Marla Maples. The pair, who first met in Mykonos in July 2018, were engaged in January 2021 and received their marriage license in Palm Beach.

PHOTOS: See Tiffany Trump’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.