Marjorie Harvey Goes Full Barbiecore In Dramatic Feather Coat & Metallic Pantaboots at Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Marjorie Harvey and Lori Harvey were a stylish mother-daughter duo at the Valentino spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2.

Marjorie made a striking style statement at the high-fashion affair, arriving in a fuchsia pink Valentino ensemble. The wife of Steve Harvey wore a dramatic feathered overcoat that included a sharp collar and a sheer train.

(L-R) Lori Harvey and her mother Marjorie Harvey attend the Valentino womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 02, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The media personality kept the vibrant piece open to show off the matching metallic boot pants. The hybrid garment is comprised of skintight leggings and built-in pointy stiletto boots. The shoes had an elongated pointy toe and a thin heel.

To amp up the glam factor, Marjorie accessorized with sparkling cat-eye shades and diamond stud earrings. Sticking to a monochromatic aesthetic, she carried her essentials in a pink top handle handbag.

Related Lori Harvey Debuts Sleek Bob With Sheer Ruffled Top & Zebra Print Platform Heels at Valentino's Paris Fashion Week Show Florence Pugh Goes Viral in See-Through Top & Gold Heels at Valentino's After-Party in Paris Valentino Took its Platforms Up a Notch For Spring Summer 2023

Lori showed up and showed out for the event, debuting a new chin-length bob and a full Valentino outfit. The model and SKN by LH founder opted for an all-black look that consisted of a sheer top and plunging bralette. Both light-weight separates were styled with wide-leg pleated trousers and zebra-print platform heels.

Lori Harvey attends the Valentino womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 02, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

PHOTOS: Valentino Spring 2023 Collection at Paris Fashion Week