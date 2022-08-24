Mariska Hargitay Shows Us How to Wear Black and Brown On the Set of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

“Law & Order: SVU’s” Detective Olivia Benson, played by none other than Emmy winner Mariska Hargitay, might be a skilled investigator and hero on New York City’s streets, but she’s good for style pointers too.

Hargitay appeared on the set of the long-running hit television series in an almost head-to-toe black ensemble, which included a black square toe boot, creased black pants, a black belt, a black T-shirt, and a brown leather jacket with a single button. Yes, Olivia Benson dared to do what many would consider a fashion faux pas mixing black and brown!

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA Hargitay was seen on set alongside her original partner in fighting crime, Christopher Meloni, who played detective Elliot Stabler in the first 12 seasons of the show and returned as a recurring character in season 22 of the series.

This outfit took a smart approach to the color combination. The rules for those who allow black and brown as a color combination say to skip bold and bright colors and stick to neutral hues. The almost all-black approach also allows for a bit of discretion. After all, Olivia Benson is the NYPD’s Captain of the Special Victims Unit.

<span style="font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif;">Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com</span> CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA Hargitay’s outfit for the filming is fittingly fall season appropriate. Given that “Law & Order: SVU” doesn’t return for its 24th season until September 22 for NBC’s official fall premiere week, the ensemble is fitting. By the time the first episode of the new season hits our television screens, it will be time to dust off the fall jackets. A square-toe boot is also a must for fall wardrobes, at least for anyone expecting to experience a true fall weather change season.

