Marion Cotillard Makes a Striking Arrival in Voluminous Jeans & Retro-Inspired Heels for ‘Joan of Arc at the Stake’ Photocall in Madrid

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Marion Cotillard looked business-casual in blue at The Royal Theatre in Madrid on Wednesday.

The actress mixed classic vintage silhouettes with modern wide-legged jeans for the occasion. She stepped into the Royal Theatre for the “Joan of Arc at the Stake” photocall. The 46-year-old looked chic in Chanel in a collard blouse with draping ribbon detailing. The blue shirt had white flowers with the classic Chanel double “C” logo. She wore a bolo-style neck accessory that was layered beneath her collar. The accessory featured a large pendant at the center and pearl, gold and silver chains running down the front of her shirt.

Marion Cotillard presents Joan Of Arc at the Stake photocall at Royal Theatre on June 1, 2022 in Madrid, Spain

She brought a more casual flair to the look with her pants. The star wore a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg blue jeans. She wore a Chanel chain belt that matched her necktie with layered chains and pearls. The pants featured a thick waistband and gave a baggy aesthetic, bringing an edgy note to her polished look.

Related Pregnant Michelle Williams Flatters Her Baby Bump in Floral Maxi Dress With Chanel Glitter Flats at Cannes Film Festival 2022 Kristen Stewart Upgrades Chanel Tweed Pants With Edgy Bustier & Heels at Cannes Film Festival 'The Innocent' Screening Kristen Stewart's Chanel Suit Comes Split Down to the Navel With Soaring Boots at 'Crimes of the Future' at Cannes Film Festival

Detail of Marion Cotillard’s shoes.

For footwear, the star sported a pair of 1920s flapper-inspired shoes that featured a closed toe along with a T-shaped strap. The shoes also gave the star some height with their heel. Often paired with a low, curved heel, the T-strap was a sultry but sturdy shoe favored for formal occasions as well as flapper culture in the 1920s.

Cotillard is known for her sleek and adventurous sense of style, often wearing colorful color-blocked and oversized ensembles in addition to chic dresses and dazzling gowns by Giambattista Valli, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Ulyana Sergeenko.

Slip into a pair of these classy black pumps this summer.

To Buy: Prada Venice Mary Janes, $975

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Maren pumps, $198.

Buy Now: Mix No. 6 Sheree Platform Mary Jane Pump, $50