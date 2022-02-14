Mariah Carey Glitters on Valentine’s Day In 6-Inch Heels & Crystal-Embellished Gold Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

You can always count on Mariah Carey to bring the glitz and glam. On Monday, the certified “Songbird Supreme” gave her fans a look at her Valentine’s Day outfit. In a video posted on her Instagram account, Carey enters the room in a long black silk robe before later changing into a gorgeous gold gown, while her soulful tunes play in the background.

“When he shows up with last minute Valentine’s Day plans #valentines,” she wrote under the clip.

In the reel, the five-time Grammy Award winner jumps into a pair of glittery gold platform sandals that are already waiting for her as she struts into the shot. The height defying shoes had a round toe and a 6-inch heel. Carey eventually jumps into the pumps and appears fully dressed in a strapless gold gown that was complete with embellished accents, a sweetheart neckline, figure cinching waist and an extremely long train.

To add even more luxury to her look, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress accessorized her garment with thin gold hoop earrings and flooded her wrists with several diamond bracelets. She styled her blond tresses in soft sensual beach waves.

Carey is known for being over-the-top while also wearing pieces that are classic in their nature. For years, we’ve seen pictures of her running around NYC, and other cities alike, while wearing ball gowns and other flouncy dress types paired with height-staggering heels. She also has an affinity for slinky, edgy garments that are both chic and flirty, as well as slouchy designer T-shirts that speak to her brevity for staying up on the latest fashion trends.

