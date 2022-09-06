Mariah Carey Complains About Her Footwear Choices in Comfy Leggings and Golden Sandal Heels With Her Kids at Cedar Point

Mariah Carey took her twins to Cedar Point theme park in Erie County, Ohio. The singer shared some photos of their exciting family-oriented day on Instagram yesterday. The “Queen Of Christmas” claimed to have had a great time, despite the unconventional footwear she’d worn to the park.

Clad in a comfortable ensemble, save for her shoes, the first image saw Carey in a brown long sleeve shirt paired with black high-waisted leggings. Tied around her waist, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress wore a tan sweatshirt just in case she got cold. Carey accessorized with a chunky gold chain and black square sunglasses that mirrored the styling of her second outfit.

Speaking of outfit number two, the Black Irish brand owner donned a black silver bedazzled oversized tee which she wore with stretchy black leggings and white oversized shades.

Slipping into gold metallic sandal heels meant the songwriter had to sacrifice her comfort for fashion. Carey didn’t end up picking the most amusement park-friendly style, however the sleek staple is perfect during warmer months. Many heeled sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

When it comes to shoes, Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The singer often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Mariah Carey’s most glamorous performance outfits.