Of Course, Mariah Carey Went Swimming in Sparkling Red Tom Ford Dress to Celebrate ‘Emancipation of Mimi’ Anniversary

Mariah Carey knows how to make a fiery statement. The “Vision of Love” singer went live today on her Instagram feed, where she was seen relaxing in a pool while celebrating the 17th anniversary of “The Emancipation of Mimi” album and her new song with Latto, “Big Energy” remix. Her daughter Monroe Cannon also made an appearance.

Carey went with a red sequin gown by Tom Ford. The spring 2022 dress had a plunging scoop neckline and a billowing train that shimmered, sparkled and float in the crystal blue water.

Carey went bold with her accessories, opting for multiple diamond bracelets.

Although Carey’s shoes weren’t seen, it’s safe to say that if she wore the striking dress on land, she would’ve paired it with sandals or pumps that align with her glitzy garment.

Carey is known for having chic and sophisticated clothing taste. She recently donned a green silk dress that had spaghetti straps coordinated with crystal-embellished wraparound sandals while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in her new advertisement for her Irish cream brand, Black Irish. She also wore a strapless gold gown finished with embellished accents, a sweetheart neckline and an extremely long train with glittery gold platform sandals for Valentine’s Day festivities last February.

