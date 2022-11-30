Mariah Carey Commands Attention in Plunging Black Dress & Crystal-Embellished Pumps on ‘Stephen Colbert’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mariah Carey was seen leaving the set of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” yesterday night in New York, making a glamorous departure in a black gown and sparkling pumps.

The pop singer’s look was based around a long-sleeved black maxi dress with a plunging lace-trimmed neckline made of a moveable stretch fabric. The garment was belted to bring the waist inwards, defining Carey’s silhouette.

Mariah Carey waves at the cameras as leaving “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York on Nov. 29, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The dress also featured a short side slit that spotlighted Carey’s glamorous footwear. Further amplifying the look, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress shrouded her features with large black rectangular shades and adorned her ears with large dazzling hoops.

Mariah Carey waves at the cameras as leaving “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York on Nov. 29, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

As for footwear, Carey stepped out in crystal-embellished pumps by Miu Miu. The shoes were see-through and featured secure crystal-embellished straps that wrapped around the songwriter’s ankles, keeping the pumps in place.

The shimmering footwear was set atop thin stilettos of 4 inches in height, with triangular bottoms that created a more comfortable experience for the pop icon.

Mariah Carey waves at the cameras as leaving “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York on Nov. 29, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The mom of two often opts for stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin, and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals, and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors cozy Ugg boots while off-duty. Carey also launched an extensive collection of footwear with HSN in 2010.

PHOTOS: Take a look at some of Mariah Carey’s most glamorous concert looks.