Mariah Carey Hits ‘Tonight Show’ in Sleek Black Dress and Peep-Toe Platforms After Suiting Up in Velvet and Louboutins for Christmas Skit

Mariah Carey geared up for the holiday season with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” yesterday.

The Grammy Award-winner sat down with the talk show host to tease her upcoming Christmas show and promote her new children’s book entitled “The Christmas Princess.” Among other things, the unofficial “Queen of Christmas” spoke about a possible collaboration with her friend and “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Mariah Carey arrived on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, November 4, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Dressed in black down to her feet, Carey wore a fitted black dress with an asymmetrical neckline, a single shoulder strap and off-the-shoulder sleeves. The garment featured angular cut-outs and a lengthy skirt. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress packed on the bling, the star stacking on diamond bracelets and dazzling dangling earrings to match.

At the top of the show, the songwriter teamed up with Fallon for a festive skit entitled, “The Naughty List” in which the talk show host was informed by Santa Claus himself that he’d been moved to the infamous list. The skit saw Carey wearing a chic fitted red velvet ensemble while Fallon wore pjs.

Mariah Carey arrived on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, November 4, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Carey stepped into sky-high platform pumps with peep-toe detailing, elevated soles, and sharp 4 to 5-inch stiletto heels. The sleek platform construction further streamlined her all-black outfit. To go with her crimson look, Carey wore Christian Louboutin stilettos bedazzled with crystals.

Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The mom of two often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo.These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals, and bright colors.

Mariah Carey and Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, November 4, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

