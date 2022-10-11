Mariah Carey Soars in 6-Inch Heels with Sequin Minidress & Duster Coat In NYC

Fall might be here, but Mariah Carey isn’t hanging up her minidresses just yet. The certified “Songbird Supreme” made a glitzy and glamorous fall fashion statement while out in New York City on Monday night.

Carey pulled out a show-stopping outfit for a night in the Big Apple, donning a shimmering sequin minidress. The striking style had a round neckline and a large colorful graphic at the center. To keep warm during the cool temperatures, the “Shake It Off” singer complemented her dress with a black suede duster coat.

Mariah Carey out in SoHo, New York City on October 10, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Sticking to a monochromatic vibe, Carey accessorized with Louis Vuitton’s Cyclone Sunglasses. The bold style features an exaggerated frame with angular lines and a deep beveled front. The Monogram Flower signature, inspired by the original version, is reinterpreted with light-reflecting crystals for a glamorous finish.

Completing Carey’s look was a towering set of platform heels. The silhouette had a small open toe, chunky outsole, a thin strap near the back of the foot and sat atop a 6-inch heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Mariah Carey spotted out in SoHo, New York City on October 10, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Carey is known for having an extravagant fashion sense, while also wearing pieces that are modern and classic. For years we’ve seen her in dramatic ball gowns and other flouncy dresses. She also favors slinky and edgy garments that are both chic and flirty, as well as slouchy designer T-shirts that speak to her brevity for staying up on the latest fashion trends. As for footwear, the dazzling diva has an affinity for height-staggering heels and stylish stilettos.

