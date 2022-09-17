Mariah Carey Partners With Millie Bobby Brown to Reenact ‘Honey’ Music Video In Animal Print & Comfy Trousers for TikTok

Mariah Carey relived her iconic “Honey” music video for her TikTok account with special guest Millie Bobby Brown. Other guest stars included actor and son of Jon Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi, and Carey’s kids Moroccan and Monroe.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” songstress wore brown and tan cheetah print pajamas that consisted of a long sleeved top and coordinating flared oversized trousers. Carey held a gold chain necklace and wore dangling chandelier-esque silver earrings that swayed as she moved.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, the singer usually gravitates towards footwear favorites. Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The mom of two often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo.

Related Mariah Carey Complains About Her Footwear Choices in Comfy Leggings and Golden Sandal Heels With Her Kids at Cedar Point D'Amelio Family to Launch Footwear, Skincare Products Via New Brand House Janet Jackson Serves Glamour In a White Sweater With A Bandana Scarf for 'Before & After' TikTok Video

These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.

Mariah Carey leaves her apartment with Bryan Tanaka in New York City on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Standing beside her, the “Stranger Things” actress wore a black and white oversized hoodie with a tee underneath. Clothed casually, the Florence owner wore brown fitted jeans and accessorized with oversized purple glasses and small gold hoops. Brown wore her blond tresses up in a golden claw clip for good measure.

The young star’s shoes were also not visible, but she often wears sandals and sneakers on casual occasions.

Millie Bobby Brown wearing a in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

The video comes at a perfect time, given that it is the 25th anniversary Carey’s “Butterfly” album, on which the song “Honey” is featured. In fact, to celebrate the occasion, Carey teamed up with accessories brand Chopard to create a butterfly themed jewelry collection.

PHOTOS:Check out some of Mariah Carey’s most glamorous performance outfits.