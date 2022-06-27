Mariah Carey Brings ‘Big Energy’ With Latto In Plunging Black Gown With Sparkling Side Slit & Lace Up Sandals at the 2022 BET Awards

Latto delivered one of the most memorable performances of the night at the 2022 BET Awards. The rapper surprised the audience as she brought out Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Mariah Carey to sing the remix of Latto’s chart topping hit, “Big Energy.”

After delivering the first half of the single, however, Latto deferred to a silhouette positioned center stage — which then evaporated into dozens of butterflies. Sure enough, Carey was on hand for a surprise reveal, performing part of “Fantasy” and thoroughly bringing down the house at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Mariah Carey performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The certified “Songbird Supreme” certainly brought big energy to the stage in a gorgeous black gown that featured a plunging V-neckline with wide straps and sweeping train. The garment also had a thigh-high slit that was outlined with a sparkling gold trimming.

Carey added more glitz and glam to her look with a statement necklace, chunky bracelets and a diamond butterfly ring. The award-winning singer parted her hair in the middle and styled it in sultry soft waves. To further elevate the moment, she completed her look with gold strappy sandals. The silhouette laced up around her calves and sat on a high stiletto heel.

Mariah Carey (left) and Latto (right) perform at the BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The BET Awards celebrates the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

