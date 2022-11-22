Mariah Carey Amps Up Puffy Bomber Jacket With Leather Leggings & Louis Vuitton Ankle Boots

Mariah Carey made a street-style statement while out in New York last night. The certified “Songbird Supreme” wore an outfit that was fitting for a fun-filled night out in the Big Apple.

Carey donned a vibrant red bomber jacket. The outerwear had a billowy structure with a high-low hemline and long fitted sleeves. The piece also had zipper detailing at the center and small zipper accents near the shoulder. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker complemented her top with form-fitting leather leggings.

Mariah Carey out in New York City on Nov. 21, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Mariah Carey out in New York City on Nov. 21, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

To further elevate the moment, the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer accessorized with oversized sunglasses and diamond midi rings. Carey parted her caramel tresses on the side and styled them in barrel curls.

Completing Carey’s look was the Louis Vuitton Star Trail Ankle Boot. The Louis Vuitton Star Trail ankle boot is revisited in a mix of materials, including suede calf leather, patent Monogram canvas and technical mesh for a sneaker-inspired look. This model’s sporty aesthetic is further highlighted by the padded collar, oversized tongue and rubber Louis Vuitton signature at the back. A 3.7-inch heel and treaded rubber outsole complete this design.

A closer look at Mariah Carey’s Louis Vuitton’s Star Trail Ankle Boots. CREDIT: GC Images

Mariah Carey out in New York City on Nov. 21, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Carey is known for having an extravagant fashion sense, while also wearing pieces that are modern and classic. For years we’ve seen her in dramatic ball gowns and other flouncy dresses. She also favors slinky and edgy garments that are both chic and flirty, as well as slouchy designer T-shirts that speak to her brevity for staying up on the latest fashion trends. As for footwear, the dazzling diva has an affinity for height-staggering heels and stylish stilettos.

