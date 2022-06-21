Mariah Carey Sparkles In Rainbow Jacket, ‘Bros’ Mini Dress & 6-inch Heels With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka for Movie Screening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mariah Carey sparkled as she stepped out in New York City with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on Monday. The certified “Songbird Supreme” hit the town for a screening of the upcoming romcom film “Bros.”

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka seen in New York City on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

The five-time Grammy Award-winning singer donned a very on-theme outfit for the event. Carey showed her support for Pride in a rainbow sequin jacket that she draped over shoulders. The glitz and glitter didn’t stop there, her ensemble also included a black custom micro-mini dress by AbdulSallCouture that was emblazoned with the name of the movie across her chest.

Mariah Carey out and about in New York City on June 20, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Carey paired the look with black sheer tights, a slew of diamond bracelets and covered her eyes with tinted butterfly shades. She styled her long lustrous caramel tresses in loose curls and kept her makeup simple with pink blush and a glossy pout.

Tanaka was casual for the outing, sporting a black varsity jacket with a white T-shirt and light-wash denim jeans. He completed his look with a pair of leather high-top sneakers.

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka spotted out in New York City on June 20, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

The “We Belong Together” songstress added another eye-catching element to her look with Christian Louboutin’s Torrida Silk Bow Platform Sandals. Crafted in Italy, the towering shoe style features an open-toe with Louboutin’s signature red leather outsole and sits on a 6-inch stiletto heel.

Christian Louboutin Torrida Silk Bow Platform Sandals. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

A closer look at Mariah Carey’s platform heels. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Carey is known for having an extravagant fashion sense, while also wearing pieces that are modern and classic. For years we’ve seen her in dramatic ball gowns and other flouncy dresses. She also favors slinky and edgy garments that are both chic and flirty, as well as slouchy designer T-shirts that speak to her brevity for staying up on the latest fashion trends. As for footwear, the dazzling diva has an affinity for height-staggering heels and stylish stilettos.

