Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey was spotted alongside her boyfriend and professional dancer Bryan Tanaka leaving the St. Regis hotel in New York yesterday night. The pop diva was dressed in a sheer dress and sandals, making the most of her night out.

Carey’s dress was a daring halter style made of a striped and see-through fabric. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress wore a floor-length black cardigan and shaded her eyes with large sunglasses, the mom of two finishing off her ensemble with sparkling silver hoops.

Mariah Carey wears a see-through black dress while leaving with beau Bryan Tanaka The St. Regis New York in New York City, NY, USA. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

For shoes, the star opted for practical but ultra-dressy footwear, securing her feet in black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself is skinny and long while the toe is squared off for a geometric look, mimicking the bold striped pattern in her dress. A black strap ran across the top of Carey’s toes, the shoes buckling at the ankles, the long straps wrapping up and around the ankle for security.

Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The mom of two often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo.

These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals, and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors cozy Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.

