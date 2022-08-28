Mariah Carey Brings Daytime Drama to New York in Maxi Dress and Gucci Flatform Slides

Leave it to Mariah Carey to being bold glamour to even the most casual of occasions. The legendary musician — who’s never one to skimp on glamour — proved her affinity for creating moments in New York City this weekend while out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

While stepping out of her apartment, the Grammy Award-winning singer waved to paparazzi while wearing a flowing tan dress. The star’s tan number featured a bodycon silhouette with a draped texture, floor-length skirt and V-shaped neckline. Finishing her ensemble was a gold chain necklace, multicolored fan and beige cardigan — plus a set of rimless butterfly-shaped sunglasses.

Mariah Carey leaves her apartment with Bryan Tanaka in New York City on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Completing the “Emancipation of Mimi” musician’s ensemble for her Big Apple entrance were Gucci slides. The style appeared to feature beige canvas wide straps and “flatform” — raised thick platform — soles, all covered in an enlarged take on the brand’s brown monogrammed print. Carey’s pair added a casual yet luxe finish to her outfit, while entailing it still held a height boost.

Mariah Carey leaves her apartment with Bryan Tanaka in New York City on Aug. 28, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The singer often opts to wear stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors Ugg boots while off-duty. The singer’s love for shoes runs deep, as she owns an extensive collection and launched her own namesake line with HSN in 2010.

Discover Carey’s most high-wattage concert looks over the years in the gallery.