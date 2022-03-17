Mariah Carey Salutes St. Patrick’s Day in Green Silky Dress & Sinuous Sandals With Black Irish Liquor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mariah Carey knows how to bring her glamorous style to any occasion. The queen of Christmas just proved that she’s queen of St. Patrick’s Day. The certified “Songbird Supreme” is celebrating the green holiday with her new Black Irish liquor.

On Wednesday, Carey shared a video on Instagram that shows her enjoying a partying with her Black Irish drink in hand as her hit single “Honey” plays in the background. The spirit is a toast to Carey’s love of a festive moment and pays tribute to her biracial background and Irish heritage through her mother.

“Black Irish is your new favorite! Happy St. Patrick’s Day,” she wrote under the upload.

The five-time Grammy Award winner pulled out a look that was suitable for the holiday. Carey opted for a green silk dress that was complete with spaghetti straps and outlined with pink lace detailing on the bust and bottom hem. She elevated the moment with several diamonds including, hoop earrings, bracelets and her signature butterfly ring. The “We Belong Together” singer finished off her look with neutral glam and styled her blond locs in soft curls.

Carey added more sparkle to her ensemble with a pair of crystal-embellished wraparound sandals. The statement heels included a thin strap across the toe and a sharp stiletto heel. Wrap-around sandals have become a huge trend since making their debut in 2020. The silhouette easily adds a fun and interesting design element to your every day sandal.

Carey is known for having an extravagant fashion sense, while also wearing pieces that are modern and classic. For years we’ve seen her in dramatic ball gowns and other flouncy dresses. As for footwear, the dazzling diva has an affinity for height-staggering heels and stylish stilettos.

