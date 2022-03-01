Maria Sharapova Attends Dior Show During PFW in Oversized Dress Jacket and Black Lug-Sole Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Maria Sharapova gave a lesson in street style fashion while attending the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. The fashion affair turned into a star-studded event as several celebrities like Rihanna, Iris Law, Elle Macpherson and Toni Garrn also attended to get the first look at the French label’s new collection.

For the outing, Sharapova wore an oversized beige jacket as a dress. The hooded outerwear was embossed with a zebra near the side slant pockets and complete with bold white stripes at the bottom. She paired her jacket with a white button up shirt. The Russian tennis star wanted the focus to be on her ensemble so she opted for minimal accessories and only carried a black leather handbag. Sharapova brightened up her earth tone outfit with a red lip and slicked her hair back into a bun.

On the footwear front, the Nike athlete slipped into a pair of lug sole boots. The rubber silhouette ran up to her calves and included a round toe, inner zipper closure and a thick stacked heel. The shoe style easily added an edge and flair to her casual look. Lug sole boots are a top trend this winter season, due to their full coverage and thick soles. Several celebrities like Karrueche Tran, Heidi Klum, Kourtney Kardashian, Rita Ora and Olivia Culpo have all been spotted in the shoe style in recent weeks.

Aside from being known as one of the greatest tennis players on-court, it’s no secret that Sharapova has also scored points in the fashion department. When it comes to fashion, the Grand Slam winner has a penchant for chic and streamlined pieces. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals, pointed-toe silhouettes, embellished pumps and colorful kicks.

