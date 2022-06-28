×
Margot Robbie Glides in Neon Rollerblades With Will Ferrell in New ‘Barbie’ Scenes

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Margot Robbie plays Barbie on Roller Skates at the beach
Margot Robbie filmed scenes for Greta Gerwig’s live-action “Barbie” movie on Monday in Los Angeles, and the skates are on.

The film took on more western-wear as Robbie roller-skated in an all-pink set. The signature hue highlighted a slim-fitting vest with a deep V-neck and a triangular cut, similar to a bustier. The collars overlapped the vest, laying down neatly.

Around her neck, she wore a pink bandana, knotted to the side in style. Her pants definitely epitomized a Barbie doll as they were high-waisted and flared with a lace-up accent and lines across the front.

Margot Robbie plays Barbie on Roller Skates at the beach. 27 Jun 2022 Pictured: Margot Robbie.
CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

She glided in rollerblades down a sidewalk with effortless beauty.

Will Ferrell seen on set of Barbie doing stunts in Roller Skates. 27 Jun 2022 Pictured: Will Ferrell.
CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Will Ferrell was also seen in rollerblades and a suit, which was comedically normal with a bit of an oversized framing robotically. It was matched with a light pink button-down underneath and a bright hot pink tie.

Last week Robbie wore the same pink outfit with white cowboy boots with a gray accent alongside her costar Ryan Gosling as Ken, who also wore a western-inspired outfit. Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. True to their name, cowboy boots were first popularized by western ranchers in the 1860s, with the sturdy construction withstanding the daily grind of riding and ranching better than standard shoes of the period. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion throughout the 1900s and the modern era.

