Margot Robbie Amps Up ‘The Matrix’-Inspired Trench Coat With Sparkling Sandals on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Margot Robbie joined the group of celebrities updating “The Matrix” style this season, which includes Kim Kardashian and Ciara. Arriving for at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios in Los Angeles yesterday, the actress donned an all-black ensemble with a leather trench coat and sunglasses.

The Australian actress appeared on the late-night show last night. In the interview, Robbie spoke briefly about learning the famous “Mean Girls” Christmas dance, as well as some crazy on-set moments while filming her new movie “Babylon.”

Robbie wore a lace-up bodycon black dress with black lace trim for her interview. However, while arriving at the studio, she covered up in a leather trench coat channeling the likes of Carrie-Anne Moss’ character in the 1999 sci-film.

Margot Robbie is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

The blockbuster star accessorized with a singular chunky silver ring. Along with her accessories, Robbie wore her blond hair parted down the middle and livened up her locks with loose waves.

Elevating her outfit, Robbie sported black and silver strappy sandals with geometric squared toes by Aquazzura. The strappy style was accompanied by a 3 to 4-inch heel with straps that crossed over the top of the “The Wolf of Wall Street” star’s toes and around her ankles, securing them in place.

Margot Robbie is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to footwear, Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

