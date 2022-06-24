Margot Robbie Brings Retro Cowgirl Vibes & Pops of Hot Pink to ‘Barbie’ With Ryan Gosling in Western Boots

On set, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filmed scenes in vibrant style for the live-action “Barbie” movie directed by Greta Gerwig. This film has been of large discussion since Robbie debuted in character as the legendary doll in recently released teaser photos.

The two were fully decked out in western wear that represented the real Barbie and Ken to the maximum. The “I, Tonya” actress was seen in a pink vest with a deep V-neck. She coordinated with a high-waisted set of pink leather pants with flared details at the bottom — a print of multi-colored stars to liven the western attire.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling saw together filming scenes for the new “Barbie” movie on June 22, 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA For her accessories, she wore a bright pink bandana around her neck that expanded on this western idea but reigned it back in with a dazzling pair of dangling earrings to idealize Barbie’s sporty and hyper-feminine crossover. To top it all off, she wore a pair of white cowboy boots with a silver design. Instead of the standard cowboy boot, they went for something a bit different.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen together filming scenes for the new “Barbie” movie on June 22, 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA Meanwhile, Gosling’s wardrobe contrasted with Robbie’s all-pink dress code. Besides his own lighter pink bandana sported around his neck, he wore a long-sleeve western button-down with floral details on the front as well as fringe — really encapsulating the theme.

With a sturdy belt and gold buckle, he wore a straight-legged pair of black pants to match the top. He finished it off with a pair of heeled pointy toe cowboy boots. Pointy cowboy boots are fitting for a more dramatic form of western-wear.

See Margot Robbie’s Best Red Carpet Looks