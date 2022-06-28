Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Matching Neon Outfits on ‘Barbie’ Movie Set

Margot Robbie is back on set in rollerblades, this time with Ryan Gosling.

The two actors were seen filming for their new movie “Barbie” in LA on Monday, just after Robbie was seen gliding around with Will Ferrell. The two play Barbie and Ken in the upcoming film from Greta Gerwig.

Robbie and Gosling on the set of “Barbie” on June 27. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

For this scene, Gosling and Robbie wore coordinating neon outfits. Robbie wore a colorful bodysuit with shades of blue, yellow, pink, orange and white over a pair of hot pink biker shorts. She also wore bright yellow earrings and matching elbow and knee pads.

Gosling wore shorts and a vest in the same print as Robbie’s bodysuit. He wore a hot pink tank under the vest and a yellow fanny pack and knee pads. Both Robbie and Gosling wore matching visors.

Robbie and Gosling on the set of “Barbie” on June 27. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

The actors glided around in matching rollerblades. The blade were both a neon yellow color with pink wheels, laces and velcro straps.

Robbie and Gosling on the set of “Barbie” on June 27. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

Fans got one of their first glimpses of the 2023 film on June 22 when Robbie was first seen filming. For this scene, the “Suicide Squad” actress wore an all-pink, cowgirl-inspired outfit. She wore wide bell bottom-style pants that were covered in stars from the knee down, as well as a vest-style top that cascaded to a low v-neck. She also wore white leather western boots with silver stars.

