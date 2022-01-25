Margot Robbie Goes All-White in Cutout Minidress, Tweed Blazer & Ankle Boots at Chanel’s Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Margot Robbie looked every bit the Chanel girl leaving the brand’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The actress was part of a star-studded front row that included Pharrell, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others.

For the occasion, the “Suicide Squad” star wore an oversized white tweed Chanel blazer. The winter-worthy piece featured wide 3/4-length sleeves, as well as four front pockets and gold buttons. Robbie’s look gained a sleek edge from a sultry Chanel dress, which featured interwoven pink, gold and white sequins twisted into geometric squares. The square pattern alternated between empty space and white tweed patches, giving Robbie’s look a slick and modern effect. Her look was complete with a white face mask and a matching leather Chanel mini bag.

Margot Robbie leaves Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show during Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The “Focus” star swapped her standard heels for a pair of white ankle boots. Hailing from Chanel’s 2021/2022 Cruise collection, the style featured patent leather uppers with elastic Chelsea-esque panels, as well as almond-shaped capped toes. The pair also included angular heels totaling 3.5 inches in height, accented with a sleek gold “double C” logo. Robbie’s boots gave her look a streamlined appearance while still making a statement. Her pair retails for $1,575 on Chanel.com.

Margot Robbie leaves Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show during Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A closer look at Robbie’s boots. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Chanel’s ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

Ankle boots are a top cold weather shoe due to their higher coverage than pumps, but ability to be layered within a variety of outfits. A styling trick similar to Robbie’s outfit pairs ankle or knee-high boots beneath a mini-length dress or skirt for a sleek yet streamlined look. In addition to the “Bombshell” actress, Lily Aldridge, Dakota Johnson and Rihanna have also worn Balenciaga, Gucci and Isabel Marant ankle boots in recent weeks. Anne Hathaway was also spotted in Robbie’s same boots at last month’s Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Gala.

Margot Robbie leaves Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show during Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Margot Robbie leaves Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show during Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Robbie prefers sleek styles on the red carpet. The “I, Tonya” star has regularly worn sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier over the years. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules. The actress has also been a focus on the fashion scene since her 2013 breakout in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” serving as a Chanel brand ambassador since 2018 and appearing at fashion shows for the French label — as well as brands like Miu Miu, Givenchy, and Calvin Klein.

Click through the gallery for more of Margot Robbie’s best red carpet looks over the years.

Add a pair of sharp white boots to your next look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Jarli boots, $100 (was $189).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Anika boots, $170.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Allegra K Chunky Heel boots, $47 (was $49).