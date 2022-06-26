A Closer Look at Margot Robbie’s Hot Pink ‘Barbie’ Costume

New photos of Margot Robbie on the set of “Barbie” have everyone swooning and excited for the upcoming live-action film.

Margot Robbie is seen in costume on set of Barbie in Downtown Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mega

If these photos were a shock to you, here’s the deal: Robbie is playing Barbie in the new film that will be directed by Greta Gerwig. That’s right — this rendition of the childhood doll will be directed by the Oscar-nominated director behind “Little Women” and “Ladybird.” While Robbie will be playing the leading role, Ryan Gosling has stepped in to fill the role of Ken. If that alone isn’t enough to pique your interest, these photos oughta do it.

Spotted on the set in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Robbie is seen in an all-pink, cowgirl-inspired outfit. It features wide bell bottom-style pants that are fitted at the waist and covered in stars from the knee down, as well as a vest-style top that cascades to a low v-neck. The top is cropped just above the belly button.

Margot Robbie was seen wearing all pink as she was all smiles while filming the new Barbie Movie on June 25 in L.A. CREDIT: Mega

In addition to the stunning pants and top, the accompanying boots are show-stoppers all on their own. They are high heels and feature white leather. They feature a silver pointed toe that coordinates with silver stars that are sprinkled along the rest of the foot. All of this detail appears to be made of leather. Robbie also wore a pink ascot tied around her neck, as well as corresponding bright pink lipstick. Of course, her hair is platinum blonde and comes down to her waistline.

Margot Robbie is seen in costume on set of Barbie in Downtown Los Angeles. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

While not a lot is known about the details of the film’s plot, it’s abundantly clear that it will be worth watching if only for the fashionable looks.

