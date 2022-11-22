Margot Robbie Elevates Cream Suit With Towering Heeled Loafers for ‘Babylon’ Screening

Margot Robbie suited up for a recent red carpet. The actress attended the photocall for her upcoming film, “Babylon” in London yesterday. She attended the screening, held at Cineworld Leicester Square, with the movie’s director, Damien Chazelle.

To the event, Robbie donned a cream blazer with matching pants. Her blazer featured a double-breasted style while her ankle-length pants featured a wide-leg opening. She added a white top under her jacket and a simple necklace to the outfit.

Robbie and Chazelle attend the London photocall of ‘Babylon’ on Nov. 21. CREDIT: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The Academy-award nominee got a serious lift from her shoes. She wore platform-heeled loafers. Her brown snakeskin shoes featured a thick platform base as well as a block heel that reached at least 5 inches.

Robbie recently wore a similar look; donning a crisp white suit with a black lace top to the 2022 WSJ. Innovator Awards earlier in November.

When it comes to footwear, Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Jimmy Choo, Prada, By Far and Roger Vivier. She also favors styles like pointed-toe pumps and flats, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

