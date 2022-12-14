Margot Robbie Chanels the ’60s in Brown Velvet Suit & T-Strap Pumps at ‘Babylon’ Q&A

Margot Robbie attended a special post-screening Q&A for “Babylon” at the Landmark Westwood yesterday in Los Angeles. The “Amsterdam” actress looked sharp for the interactive event, while clad in a velvet suit with sharp pumps.

For the occasion, Robbie suited up in a brown velvet jacket, channeling the ’60s. Velvet suits took over the fashion world during the golden age of rock and roll, becoming a staple of the bohemian style.

Updating the trend, Robbie wore a color-coordinated velvet blazer jacket with matching high-waisted straight-leg trousers. The two-piece set was paired with a tan-colored button-up blouse by La Prestic Ouiston that featured a whimsical key pattern.

(L-R) Rory Scovel, Damien Chazelle, Li Jun Li, Margot Robbie, Jovan Adepo and P.J. Byrne attend a special LA post-screening Q&A in support of Paramount Pictures’ “Babylon” at the Landmark Westwood on Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

The smart suit was paired with a gold chain necklace and matching hoops. Robbie wore her blond hair in a middle part styled in waves.

As for shoes, Robbie expertly styled brown t-strap pumps with a glossy finish. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the former Chanel brand ambassador a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities for its endless versatility, Robbie included.

(L-R) Damien Chazelle, Margot Robbie, ,Li Jun Li and Jovan Adepo speak onstage during a special LA post-screening Q&A in support of Paramount Pictures’ “Babylon” at the Landmark Westwood on Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

When it comes to footwear, Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

Robbie elevated her ensemble in a similar fashion at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala. The Australian actress styled flouncy cream-colored bodycon midi dress and black glossy peep-toe platform heels.

