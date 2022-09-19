×
Margot Robbie Is Angelic in White Chanel Dress & Hidden Heels For ‘Amsterdam’ Premiere in New York City

By Maria Poggi
Margot Robbie attended the premiere of her upcoming film, ‘Amsterdam’ at Alice Tully Hall Sunday evening in New York City.

She wore a sheer white angelic gown that contained a white bustier top. The skirt of the gown was layered and flared outward with see-through lace and had flower and doily-like detailing all the way down to the red carpet floor. The gown is Chanel 23 and Robbie was styled head-to-toe by celebrity stylist and favorite amongst A-listers, Kate Young.

Margot Robbie attends the New York Premiere of 'Amsterdam' at Alice Tully Hall on Sept. 18, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: WireImage
Margot Robbie attends the New York Premiere of ‘Amsterdam’ at Alice Tully Hall on Sept. 18, 2022 in New York City.
Her hair was styled with a simple wavy curl and her makeup contained pink, peachy, and neutral tones finished with a glossy lip. Robbie kept her jewelry low-key, by only wearing wrap-around diamond cuff earrings on her ear to match her elegant and heavenly aesthetic.

When it came to footwear, Robbie’s shoes weren’t visible, but it’s likely she slipped on stiletto heels or platforms to elevate the look.

Later in the evening, the actress was spotted continuing to wear all-white looks, but with a more laid-back and casual ensemble.

Margot Robbie is seen leaving zero bond looking amazing in New York City Pictured: Margot Robbie Ref: SPL5486998 190922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Margot Robbie is seen leaving Zero Bond looking amazing in New York City.
Robbie was pictured leaving the after party for her film ‘Amsterdam’ at Zero Bond in New York City. She opted for an even more minimal look which contained what appeared to be the same white bustier top from the Chanel gown she wore earlier and paired it with light wash boyfriend jeans.

Margot Robbie is seen leaving zero bond looking amazing in New York City Pictured: Margot Robbie Ref: SPL5486998 190922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Margot Robbie is seen leaving zero bond looking amazing in New York City.
Robbie accessorized with a white, and mini Chanel shoulder bag with also, white closed-toe-white stilettos as she left the party. She kept her hair and makeup effortless and simple by wearing the same makeup and beachy wave from her movie premiere.

