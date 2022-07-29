Maren Morris Revives the No-Pants Trend in Neon Green Blazer & Thong Sandals for ‘Today’ Show Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Maren Morris made a case for neon during her latest outing.

The country singer hit the stage at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Thursday to perform for the “Today” show. She sang a few popular songs like “The Bones,” “Circles Around This Town” and “Good Friends.” Morris wore a bright green blazer tailored like a mini dress for her performance, styled by Dani Michelle.

Her Jacquemus blazer featured white buttons, slight cutouts along the ribcage and a plunging collared neckline. The look recalled the “no-pants” trend that influencers such as Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and countless more embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018. It made a revival last June with Chrissy Teigen’s appearance on “Late Late Show With James Corden and in May with Sophie Turner, among other stars.

Morris performing on ‘The Today Show’ on July 28. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano / Staff

Morris added sparkly silver jewelry to the outfit, including a necklace and a few rings.

For footwear, Morris strapped into a pair of tan ankle-wrap thong sandals. The lace-up style featured an array of thin straps in asymmetric, toe, thong and slingback placements, plus a square-toe design. Her shoes were very similar to another pair that she wore to the ACM Awards back in March, paired with a tan leather midi dress.

Morris with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on ‘The Today Show’ on July 28. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano / Staff

Morris’ style is sharp and slick, if her performance look is any indication. The CMA Award-winning star often wears sleek cutout, sparkly and textured gowns and jumpsuits for appearances by Julien MacDonald, Carolina Herrera and Christian Siriano. These are often paired with textured or metallic heeled sandals. Off-duty, she can also be seen in neutral cowboy and ankle boots, as well as plus flat strappy sandals in the summertime.

