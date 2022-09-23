Maren Morris Hits High Notes in Brown Sundress & Matching Vans While Performing ‘Make You Stay’

Maren Morris has teamed up with Zedd again. The Grammy-winning country singer released a new song with Zedd and Beauz in August, titled “Make You Stay.” On Wednesday, she posted a video to her Instagram singing the song onstage with the caption, “added to the set list ✔️.”

Morris twirled around in the video wearing a light brown sundress with a bustier top and thin spaghetti straps. The mini dress also featured a light print covering the garment. She went accessory-free during her performance.

The “Girl” singer added a pair of casual but cute footwear to complete the look. She wore a pair of Vans sneakers in a shade that matched her dress well. Her light brown shoes featured white stripes as well as a white rubber sole and white laces.

Morris and Zedd worked together in 2018 with their popular song, “The Middle.”

Morris’ style is generally sharp and slick. The CMA Award-winning star often wears sleek cutout, sparkly and textured gowns and jumpsuits for appearances by Julien MacDonald, Carolina Herrera and Christian Siriano. These are often paired with textured or metallic heeled sandals. Off-duty, she can also be seen in neutral cowboy and ankle boots, as well as plus flat strappy sandals in the summertime. Recently, she wore a sleeveless deep navy blue dress with a curved high neckline and all-over thin sequins to Nashville for the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event. She paired the sparkly dress with glossy PVC heels.

Click here to see a gallery of more celebrities wearing Vans shoes.