Maren Morris Takes Stagecoach in Playful Cutout Dress & Barely-There Sandals With ‘Real House of Beverly Hills’ Stars

Country music sensation Maren Morris is taking the Stagecoach Music Festival by storm with her stunning fashion choices.

The annual festival, which after a two-year hiatus (much like Coachella), takes place April 29-May 1 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., and it showcases the best of the best musicians in the country music world.

Morris commanded the stage in fun outfits, but there is one particular dress-shoe combo that made the most relaxed festival-chic style statement.

After joining John Mayer onstage for a duet of his hit “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” she was seen posing alongside “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley in a halter-neck knit dress with cutouts at the sides from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini. The blue and green dress features triangle cups, lined with straps that tie around the neck. The back of the dress had more straps that can be arranged in a crisscross style.

Schutz’s Ariella nude sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

The shoes were Ariella Sandal from Shutz. Featuring a 4-inch heel, the round-toe shoes had toe and midfoot straps made of clear vinyl. They are the perfect option for summer looks and are versatile enough to be paired with almost any outfit. They retail for $118 on Schutz.com.

