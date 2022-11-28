Maren Morris Gets Holiday-Ready in Red Sweater With Sequin Skirt & Matching Pumps at Disney’s ‘Magical Holiday Celebration’

Maren Morris brought a monochromatic look to “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” which aired on ABC yesterday. The Grammy-winning singer performed “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” during the Christmas special, which is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

For her performance, Morris donned a festive bright red sweater with a bit of distressing detailing, adding an edgy feel to her holiday outfit. She paired her sweater with a red sequin skirt, which reached her ankles. The singer added even more red to her look with a bold red lip color.

Morris performs at ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ on Nov. 27, 2022. CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

For her footwear, the “Girl” singer continued the monochrome theme of her look with a pair of red pumps. Her pointed-toe heels featured a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches. The timeless style of the shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels.

Morris’ style is generally sharp and slick. The CMA Award-winning star often wears sleek cutout, sparkly and textured gowns and jumpsuits for appearances by Julien MacDonald, Carolina Herrera and Christian Siriano. These are often paired with textured or metallic-heeled sandals. Off-duty, she can also be seen in neutral cowboy and ankle boots, as well as plus flat strappy sandals in the summertime.

The special, hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough, aired on Sunday night and also featured performances from Becky G, Black Eyed Peas, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, Meghan Trainor and more.

