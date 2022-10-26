Maren Morris Embraces the Braless Trend in Leather Blazer & Sparkling Bow Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Maren Morris visited “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday to perform her new song, “Make You Stay” featuring Zedd.

For her performance, the 32-year-old singer wore a Philosophy black leather blazer as a dress, embracing the braless trend, following the fashion steps of Heidi Klum and Lori Harvey, who both revived the trend last month during New York Fashion Week. The jacket featured white lining on the pockets and collar that was traced with sparkling material. She paired the top with sheer black stockings.

Musical guests Zedd & Maren Morris perform on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Morris kept the attention on her layered diamond choker with no other accessories.

The songwriter completed the look with black pointed-toe pumps. The heels featured sparkling bow detailing on the toe and more sparkles on the heel. The pumps brought height to the look with a 5-inch stiletto heel. Bow pumps are having a moment in fashion right now. Recently, Zoe Saldana, Jordyn Woods, Zooey Deschanel and Nicky Hilton were seen wearing different versions of the whimsical style.

Related Lupita Nyong'o Coordinates Baggy Cobalt Blue Pants with Cropped Bralette at Neiman Marcus 'Make the Moment' Campaign Event Dr. Oz's Daughter Daphne Oz's Style Evolution Includes Wild Animal Prints & Statement Sandals Through the Years Kyle Richards Embraces the Braless Trend in Blazer & Sky-High Platforms for Dinner with Dorit Kemsley

Musical guests Zedd & Maren Morris perform on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Morris worked with Dani Michelle on this edgy look. The stylist has also worked with Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Nicola Peltz.

The singer’s dark blond locks were kept in a sleek style keeping the focus on her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye look with a light pink lip. Her glam team for the look consisted of hair stylist Marwa Bashir and makeup artist Katie Nova. When not creating a fabulous look for Morris, the beauty duo works on other stars like Paris Hilton, Elle King, and Lisa Rinna.

Musical guests Zedd & Maren Morris perform on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

As Morris belted out a couple of cords, Zedd was on the drums wearing a more casual ensemble. The record producer wore a green, black, and white floral button-down short-sleeve shirt with black pants. His footwear was covered by his drum setup.

The two singers came out with their new single “Make You Stay” back in August. This has been a very busy year for Morris with her latest album “Humble Quest” which was released in March and going on her nationwide tour that started in Raleigh, N.C. in June.

PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner & Alessandra Ambrosio Embrace Braless Edgy Style