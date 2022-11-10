Maren Morris Serves Fierce Walk in Sparkly Dress & Pointy Pumps at CMA Awards 2022

Maren Morris may have skipped the red carpet, but she still made a splash at the 2022 CMA Awards.

The “Girl” singer posted to her TikTok last night, showing that she did make it to the country award show, though she opted to pass up the red carpet portion of the evening. In her video, she walked down a hallway carrying a bottle of champagne in the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where the awards were held. She threw “Karma” by Taylor Swift on as the sound and titled the video “BYOB CMA.”

Morris wore a chic sparkly fitted dress to the country music event. The black sequin Naeem Khan dress featured a plunging neckline and a strappy open back. The Grammy-winning musician added a long pendant necklace to the look plus a few rings, but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum. She also added black pointed-toe pumps to the ensemble, adding to the classic styling of the outfit.

Morris’ style is generally sharp and slick. The CMA Award-winning star often wears sleek cutout, sparkly and textured gowns and jumpsuits for appearances by Julien MacDonald, Carolina Herrera and Christian Siriano. These are often paired with textured or metallic heeled sandals. Off-duty, she can also be seen in neutral cowboy and ankle boots, as well as plus flat strappy sandals in the summertime. Recently, she wore a sleeveless deep navy blue dress with a curved high neckline and all-over thin sequins to Nashville for the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event. She paired the sparkly dress with glossy PVC heels.

