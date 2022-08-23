Maren Morris Dives With Style In Staple Black Bikini & Sailing Essentials in Idaho

Maren Morris spent a delightful day on the lake with friends and family and captured it all on Instagram.

The singer-songwriter shared a slideshow of images of her time on Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho boat bound, including a short video of her diving into the deep waters while bubbles floated in the air and some adorable pictures with her 2-year-old son Hayes enjoying the lake. “All the blues, baby”, she captioned.

For her outfit, Morris kept it simple and safe, donning a black bikini with high-waisted bottoms that featured ties on either side and a brief style. The top had thick and supportive shoulder straps and a square neckline. The suit offered a comfortable swimming experience while going with practically everything because of the neutral color and universal style.

“The Bones” songstress completed the look with black rounded sunglasses with gold accents and tinted lenses. Morris wore her hair down and parted in the middle, as she is known for.

Morris’ style is sharp and slick, if her red carpet appearances are any indication. The CMA Award-winning star often wears sleek cutout, sparkly and textured gowns for appearances by Julien MacDonald, Christian Siriano and Carolina Herrera. These are often paired with textured or metallic heeled sandals. Off-duty, she can also be seen in neutral cowboy and ankle boots — plus flat strappy sandals in the summertime.

PHOTOS: The Most Clever Ways Celebs Styled Bikinis With Sneakers, Stilettos & Boots