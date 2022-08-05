Maren Morris Gets Daring in Risky Halter Dress With Floral Appliqué & Pointy Heels for ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’

Maren Morris graced an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Wednesday in elegant evening attire.

The hitmaker wore a striking halter dress in a semi-sheer black with crisscross straps over her neck that created a generous keyhole effect. The dress had embroidered violet flowers that decorated the fabric. The usage of a semi-sheer material was excellent as it was risky but still effectively chic. The dress had a slit up the right leg, which amplified her daring style statement.

CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

She wore a silver anklet that added more complementary details to the attire. As the dress split open, the eye would be drawn not only to her footwear, but to the accents around her heels. She coordinated the dress with a pair of black pointed-toe heels that magnified the usage of black all around.

The pumps were a classic choice as they were simple that offered versatility and let the dress speak for itself.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Rinna, Maren Morris -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo) CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Morris styled her hair slightly bumped and left two strands that framed her face. She accessorized with cuffs, bracelets and rings.

Morris posed alongside fellow guest Lisa Rinna, who contrasted her dark look in a one-piece black jumpsuit with red floral prints. The jumpsuit was a long-sleeve garment with roses patterns. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star finished off with a pair of glossy open-toed heels.

