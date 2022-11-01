Maren Morris Sees Stripes in Zebra Minidress & Old Skool Vans at ACL Live

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Maren Morris performed during an “Austin City Limits” taping at ACL Live on Oct. 31 in Austin.

The “Bones” singer wore a black and white zebra minidress that featured frill detailing and a plunging neckline that cascaded into a keyhole cutout. The dress had flared sleeves finished with strings. Morris accessorized with chunky silver hoops with a dainty pair of rings.

Maren Morris performs in concert during an “Austin City Limits” taping at ACL Live on October 31, 2022 in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

For her footwear, the singer went with a pair of classic Old Skool Vans in black and white to complete the look. The neutral shoes featured a white sole that matched the iconic Vans side stripe. The best-selling design started in 1977 is made of a combination of suede and canvas with the brand’s signature rubber waffle outsoles for maximum comfort.

Morris kept her light brown hair in a soft wave style with her minimal makeup featuring winged eyeliner and a nude lip. The “Chasing After You” singer usually works with Marwa Bashir and makeup artist Katie Nova to create her glowing looks. When not working together on a look for Morris, the beauty duo works on other stars like Paris Hilton, Elle King, and Lisa Rinna.

This has been a very busy year for Morris with her latest album, “Humble Quest,” which was released in March, and going on her nationwide tour that started in Raleigh, N.C. in June.

When it comes to fashion, the CMA Award-winning star mostly slips into sleek cutout or textured gowns for red carpet appearances. She will pair the show-stopping pieces with sparkling bow pumps or sleek sandals. If she’s having a casual day off tour, Morris is often seen in cowboy boots or sneakers. Her closet is filled with styles from Julien MacDonald, Carolina Herrera and Christian Siriano.

