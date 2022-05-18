Marcus Smart Pops in Silky Pink Bandana Outfit With Blinding White Sneakers at Celtics-Miami Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Marcus Smart sat courtside for a Boston Celtics game while recovering from his recent injuries last night.

The basketball player was off the court, watching the Celtics play while he recovered from a sprained right foot. The Celtics went against Miami Heat, the Celtics losing 107-118 to Miami.

Marcus Smart at a Celtics game. CREDIT: AP

Despite his injury, Smart made it to the sidelines to watch his teammates play, wearing a soft peachy pink outfit by Christian Dior to the game. Smart cheered on his teammates in a pink silky set with paisley print filling the blank spaces on the fabric in white.

The top comprised of a slightly oversized button-down with short, billowy sleeves and a collar that Smart left slightly open and unbuttoned. The shorts are made of an identical bandana-style pattern and fabric, stopping just above the athlete’s knees.

With a silver watch and his signature green curls, the basketball star was ready to cheer on his team. The paisley print is an unexpected detail, along with the dusty pink, which really bring the outfit to life.

For footwear, Smart slipped into crisp white sneakers, keeping things comfortable in order to support his foot. The sneakers were low-top with white laces and a rounded toe.

The kicks are almost blinding from how white and clean they are, contrasting the pops of color featured in the ensemble. Smart looks sharp despite his injury. Whether on or off the court, the basketball player brings it every time.

Marcus Smart at a Celtics game. CREDIT: AP

Marcus Smart at a Celtics game. CREDIT: AP

Shop some classic white sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100

See what’s new in the world of basketball sneakers.