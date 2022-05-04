Mandy Moore Bursts With Color in Floral Dress & Sneakers to Film Final Episodes of ‘This Is Us’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mandy Moore was spotted filming the final episodes of “This is Us” on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The NBC drama series is currently in its 16th season and will air its last episode on May 24.

Moore went causal-chic to shoot a scene near a chapel. The award-winning actress made a case for spring in a multi-colored floral dress. The fun frock had short puffy sleeves, ruffled details near the bust and a pleated hemline. She carried a taupe duster coat in her hand as well as a round handbag.

Sticking to a trendy and comfortable vibe, the “Candy” singer rounded out her look with a pair of blue sneakers. The sleek kicks featured a white round outer sole and thin laces. The shoe style also had a thick collar and counter for extra support.

When it comes to fashion, Moore has a daring and colorful sartorial sense. She has blossomed into a bonafide style star with her cool, yet polished take on trends. As for footwear, her shoe style is often sharp and vintage-inspired. The “Princess Diaries” star regularly wears neutral and jewel-toned strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik on the red carpet. Her off-duty looks often feature Freda Salvador loafers, Birkenstock and J.W. Anderson slippers. Ugg and Eddie Bauer boots are also part of her casual wardrobe.

