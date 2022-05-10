Mandy Moore Brings Chic Vintage Flair in See-Through Mary Jane Heels for Sirius Radio Interview

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mandy Moore made a case for spring neutrals while leaving Sirius radio in New York City on Monday.

The “This is Us” actress stepped out of the studio in different shades of beige and green. She looked sleek in her winter-spring transitional attire. The 38-year-old wore a light khaki green dress that draped just above her ankles and featured a white stitch across the seam. She layered a sand-colored pea-coat over the dress.

Mandy Moore leaves Sirius Radio in New York City on May 09, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to accessories, she carried a beige leather bucket bag with structured sides and a ruched finish at the top. The purse also featured black shoulder straps.

The “A Walk to Remember” star kept the classy vibes intact when it came to her footwear. She slipped into a pair of Mary Jane-inspired pointed-toe pumps with a black translucent criss-cross upper. The shoes featured a buckled strap that ran across the top of her footbed and featured a thin stiletto mid-height heel.

Detail of Mandy Moore’s shoes in NYC. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Much like her footwear choice today, Moore’s shoe style is often elegant and vintage-inspired. When she’s on the red carpet, the “I Wanna Be With You” singer tends to wear neutral and sparkly, embellished strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik. For her day-to-day looks, she often can be seen in Freda Salvador loafers, Birkenstock and J.W. Anderson slippers. Ugg and Eddie Bauer boots are also part of her casual wardrobe.

Check the gallery to see Mandy Moore’s style evolution through the years.

Shop these sleek Mary Jane pumps.

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Maren pumps, $198.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Prada Venice Mary Janes, $975

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Reine pumps, $175.