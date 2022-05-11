×
Mandy Moore Plays With Purples In Silky-Sheer Dress & Slingback Sandals for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Amina Ayoud
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards – Red Carpet
Mandy Moore's Style Evolution
Mandy Moore graced the stage of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in a dreamy purple gown yesterday. The singer-songwriter joined  to share her newest album, “In Real Life.” Her much-anticipated return to music was welcomed by fans, and clearly, Moore could feel the love.

The “Tangled” star spoke about her role in the popular TV series “This Is Us”, joking that fans would need to take a break after watching the finale episode that will air on Tuesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. E.T. on NBC. Moore not only acts on the show, but provides the music as well, setting the scene with songs like “The Forever Now,” which topped iTunes the day after its release.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1650 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Mandy Moore during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Actress Mandy Moore during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Moore was all smiles on stage, clad in a deep purple Alberta Ferretti dress. The gown featured thin straps and velvety appliques on the bodice and just below the singer’s hips. The fabric transitioned from a silky and slightly shiny material, to a sheer fabric that made up the skirt and draping around the waist. She also completed her look with sparkling bejeweled Delfina Delettrez drop earrings.

The skirt was asymmetrical with high-low detailing that cascaded and draped in the back. The plum coloring is a standout shade on Moore, bringing out the olive tones in her skin.

For her performance of “In Real Life,” the star wore a black sparkling dress by Macgraw. The glamorous number featured rounded balloon sleeves and a dainty black mesh overlay.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1650 -- Pictured: Musical guest Mandy Moore performs on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Musical guest Mandy Moore performs on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1650 -- Pictured: Musical guest Mandy Moore performs on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Mandy Moore performs on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Purple seemed to prevail even in the shoes, Moore opting for a pair of Aquazzura slingback sandals with thin straps and towering stiletto heels. The two-tone strappy sandals created cohesion and a thematic color story. The style has become popular, especially during the summer months for its comfort and breathability.

Moore’s second look brought glamour, and with it, some killer silver heels. The style of shoe wrapped around the singer’s midfoot, securing around her ankle.

See Moore’s style through the years.

