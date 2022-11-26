Mandy Moore Cooks Up Meals & Gets Crafty With Kids in Festive Red Pumps at Gymboree Delivering Good Holiday Giveback Event

Mandy Moore is spreading love and cheer this season, and she started at the Gymboree x Mandy Moore x Delivering Good Holiday Giveback Event in Pasadena, Calif.

Mandy Moore (L) and guest attend Gymboree x Mandy Moore x delivering Good Holiday Giveback event at Union Station Housing Development on Nov. 21 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Gymboree

Moore has partnered with the brand to create a family collection that will benefit families in need by donating to Delivering Good. According to their mission, “Delivering Good unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to provide people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise, effectively distributed through a network of community partners to offer hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families and individuals.” Moore wholeheartedly believes in this collaboration because Gymboree has something for everyone.”

Related Tia Mowry Twirls for Thanksgiving in Romantic Floral Dress & Heels With Her Kids Kate Middleton Masters Monochrome Look in Burgundy Pleated Dress & Matching Pumps to Welcome South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Britney Spears Dances for the Holidays in Tulle-Trimmed Minidress & Slick Pumps

The “This Is Us” star slipped on a patterned Proenza Schouler dress with a dropped waist, draped three-quarter sleeves and a flared skirt with pleats. The dress was classic and she kept it simple with no jewelry as helped serve families from the local community.

Moore styled her hair in a low ponytail with a middle part and two wavy bangs. The glam consisted mostly of a bold red lip that coordinated seamlessly with her shoes.

Mandy Moore attends Gymboree x Mandy Moore x delivering Good Holiday Giveback event at Union Station Housing Development on Nov. 21, 2022 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Gymboree

For footwear, Moore selected a pair of red stiletto heels, instantly taking the look to new heights. The allure of the red stiletto has been taking over the streets lately, with celebrities like Michelle Obama and Jenny McCarthy opting for the aesthetic in the boot style. The “Tangled” actress may have an affinity for red-hued shoes as she strapped on a velvety pair when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mandy Moore (L) and guest attend Gymboree x Mandy Moore x delivering Good Holiday Giveback event at Union Station Housing Development on Nov. 21, in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Gymboree

Mandy Moore (R) attends Gymboree x Mandy Moore x delivering Good Holiday Giveback event at Union Station Housing Development on Nov. 21 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Gymboree

During the meaningful event with Gymboree, the new mom created Thanksgiving crafts with the children and helped out in the kitchen to show her gratitude and thanks. The Season of Moore has already donated $500,000 to create wardrobe closets full of essential apparel items that will benefit thousands of families.

PHOTOS: Mandy Moore’s Style Evolution Through the Years