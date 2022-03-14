Mandy Moore Channels Her Inner Goddess in Sheer Beadwork Gown at Critics’ Choice Awards

Mandy Moore arrived on the red carpet yesterday for the Critics’ Choice Awards in LA wearing an ethereal beaded gown.

The star wore a gold and white embellished Elie Saab gown that had beadwork covering almost its entirety. The dress had a sheer cape or wings attached to the sides, adding to the drama and sheer magnitude of the ensemble. The waist was cinched with braided bead detail and straps were secured with beaded knots. Almost every surface of the gown shined thanks to the embellishments, making Moore look a lot like a goddess.

Mandy Moore at The Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: AP

The singer-actress wore her hair half up, half down, the rest falling to her back in loose waves. The jewelry, as well as the makeup, remained simple, as to not distract from her intricate garment. The entertainer works the dress well, giving it life with her winning smile and charming personality. The beading reflects light beautifully, catching each camera flash so that Moore is effectively glowing. Moore is most well known for her work in “Tangled” and “The Princess Diaries” among other films. The star has cemented herself as a fan favorite, not only for her terrific singing and acting but for her impeccable style too.

Mandy Moore at The Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: AP

The Critics’ Choice Awards honor the year’s top pictures and performances of film and television. This year’s event, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, will be broadcast from the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Leading the film categories are “West Side Story” and “Belfast,” while the TV side is led by “Succession.” The Critics Choice acting categories are led by stars from most nominated projects, including Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst, and Andrew Garfield.

